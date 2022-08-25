DENVER (KDVR) — Within six months, Colorado State Patrol Communication Centers have already received over 14,000 calls that reported suspected impaired drivers.

Since July 1998 when CSP implemented the *277 program, CSP said that Colorado motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians have reported thousands of “real-time” suspected impaired drivers.

According to CSP, from January through July 31, 2022, the CSP Communication Center has answered 14,370 impaired driver calls.

CSP said that impaired driving remains a top factor for deadly crashes despite the convenience of rideshare companies and public transportation.

“Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”

CSP is reminding drivers of the signs that could indicate a person is driving under the influence:

Weaving in and out of traffic

Swerving and straddling in the lane marker or center lane

Going the wrong way in traffic

Driving without headlights at night

Taking wide turns

Erratic braking

Aggressive driving or risky driving behavior

Impeding traffic

If you see any of these notable behaviors, you are encouraged to find a safe spot to pull over and call *277 with a description and location of the vehicle.