DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans in crisis should see more behavioral and mental health support after a new bill is signed into law Wednesday.

Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera will sign HB22-1214 as acting governor since Gov. Jared Polis is in Mexico for the Biennial of the Americas summit.

The bill requires crisis system facilities and programs to mere basic standards in providing mental health and substance use disorder services. It clarifies that mobile crisis programs have to provide crisis services to any individual, regardless of age.

“Coloradans with mental health issues too often end up in jail or homeless rather than in the caring and capable hands of mental health providers who can meet their needs and put them on a path toward a happy, healthy life,” said Rep. Mary Young, one of the sponsors of the bill. “I’m proud to sponsor HB 1278 to strengthen our mental health safety net to ensure better care for Colorado families.”

