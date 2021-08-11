Improvements to CO 52 in Weld County expected to continue through end of 2021

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado Highway 52 between Weld County Road 73 and 77 so crews can resurface the highway and make extensive repairs to the bridge over Lost Creek. The closure is expected to continue through early September. Drivers will be rerouted to a six mile detour that uses various county roads and signage will be in place to direct them.

Detour Map (Courtesy: CDOT)

The work is part of a larger project aimed at resurfacing CO 52 near Prospect Valley between Weld County Road 73 and 95. In most areas, the highway will be rebuilt from the ground up using a method known as full-depth reclamation. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

“Asphalt overlays and surface treatments have helped maintain the CO 52 since it was first paved. The corridor is now due for major work to address issues below the pavement. With full-depth reclamation, we’re able to pulverize the existing asphalt pavement in place and reuse it as part of the new and improved base layer,” said CDOT Regional Transportation Director Heather Paddock.

CDOT also says drivers should expect other minor traffic impacts including rough roads, lane closures and traffic holds, and speed limit reductions along and around the roadway during the duration of the project.

Other improvements are also expected including new guardrails, repairs to the bridge over Kiowa Creek and new roadside delineators. The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of the year. More information is available on the project homepage on CDOT’s website.