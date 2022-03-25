SEDGWICK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be increase parking and create more campsites for visitors at the Jumbo Reservoir State Wildlife Area during the last week of March.

The plan would create defined parking spaces for 71 boat trailers, 12 day-use parking spots and build nine campsites with $145,000 in funding.

CPW is prioritizing the parking area first to minimize the impact on boating ramps at the reservoir, ahead of opening the area to boating on April 15.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Previously, the area had been used for dispersed camping, but that will change with the nine new designated campsites that will include picnic tables and fire rings.

The campground will stay closed until the project is complete.