BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder Municipal Airport will be partially closed starting next week while the primary runway undergoes safety and efficiency improvements.

The construction begins Sept. 8 and is expected to be completed by Oct. 23.

During the closure, the parking area will be repaved and runway lighting and airport signs will be updated to energy-efficient fixtures.

A runway mostly used for glider operations will stay open and be available for powered aircraft during construction.