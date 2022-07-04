DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue says improperly discarded fireworks started a house fire on Sunday night.

SMFR said the fire started around 10:41 p.m. at 8921 Kittiwake St. in Unincorporated Douglas County.

Firefighters said everyone in the home made it out of the home safely. A cat was rescued and treated with oxygen.

During the investigation firefighters determined that the fire started because fireworks that were lit on Sunday evening were improperly discarded in a plastic trash can in the garage of the home.

Here’s a look at photos from the fire:

Fire in Unincorporated Douglas County (South Metro Fire Rescue)

SMFR said smoke alarms alerted the residents of the home to the fire.