DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue says improperly discarded fireworks started a house fire on Sunday night.
SMFR said the fire started around 10:41 p.m. at 8921 Kittiwake St. in Unincorporated Douglas County.
Firefighters said everyone in the home made it out of the home safely. A cat was rescued and treated with oxygen.
During the investigation firefighters determined that the fire started because fireworks that were lit on Sunday evening were improperly discarded in a plastic trash can in the garage of the home.
Here’s a look at photos from the fire:
SMFR said smoke alarms alerted the residents of the home to the fire.