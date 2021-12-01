Impaired Colorado drivers can access a $15 ride credit to get home safely

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Department of Transportation and Uber is providing a $15 ride credit to provide safe rides from Dec. 1 – Jan. 3 with the “Ultimate Party Host” campaign.

“Holidays are meant for celebrating. We want Coloradans to enjoy these special moments without worrying about how they’re going to get home safely,” Darrell Lingk, Highway Safety Office director at CDOT said. “Whether it’s a sober friend, a ride-hailing service or public transportation, there are plenty of options to plan ahead and secure a sober ride.”

The “Ultimate Party Host” campaign offers people hosting holiday parties free Uber ride credit for their guests.

Look for the $15 ride credit in the promotions section of the Uber app, use the “HOLIDAYSAFE” code. Credits can be redeemed from 5 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Credit must be applied directly from a mobile device to the Uber app.

Ride credits are available while supplies last and are limited to one use per person.

Colorado has $10,000 in ride credits from the Governor’s Highway Safety Administration campaign, part of a grant CDOT received to reduce impaired driving.

Colorado has had 220 impaired-driving fatalities in 2021. Over 20,000 people are arrested for DUI in Colorado every year, an average of 54 arrests every day, according to CDOT.

“There are already too many families that will have empty chairs at the dinner table this holiday season because of the pandemic,” GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said.