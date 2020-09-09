Impact of snow on Cameron Peak Fire not yet clear

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After a long stretch of hot, dry weather, firefighters battling the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County got help from an early snowstorm on Tuesday. However, concerns remain.

Overnight, several inches of snow fell on the Cameron Peak Fire.

It was a blessing from the skies for Scott Williams and his home in Poudre Park.

“We got ourselves a little rain last night and we got snow today and I’m feeling pretty good about that,” Williams said.

Tuesday’s weather was a stark difference from Labor Day in this stretch of mountains.

While there are no obvious signs of the fire now, firefighters warn the battle is far from over.

“The snow is only kind of affecting the outer edge. You can have embers inside that stay warm through the snow before it melts off and and starts evaporating again. It can get the fire going again,” Cameron Peak Fire Meteorologist Cory Mottice said.

Structures have been impacted by the fire, but it is unknown how many have burned.

Cameron Peak Fire spokesperson Ronda Scholting said, “The snow — depending on how much that area got — it’s going to be a little difficult to get vehicles in there and get people in there to determine where the fire went yesterday and, again, what impact it had on the structures there.”

For now, Williams is glad his home at the Rusty Buffalo Campground is safe, especially considering the area was close to the High Park Fire in 2012.

“It’s my home. (After) the High Park Fire, I came back. I ain’t leaving,” Williams said.

There is more snow in the forecast overnight into Wednesday.

Warmer and drier weather returns by the weekend.