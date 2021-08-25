‘I’m not in the business to get bit’: Lawsuit filed after Loveland police officer shoots 14-month-old dog

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Loveland Police Department and City of Loveland after a police officer shot a couple’s 14-month-old dog.

According to the lawsuit filed by Wendy Love and Jay Hamm, the incident happened on June 29, 2019.

The full body camera footage from the incident was released on Wednesday morning by Sarah Schielke, the attorney representing Love and Hamm.

In the video, you can see a pair of dogs get out of a truck and approach an officer, who Schielke identified as Matthew Grashorn.

Grashorn immediately points his gun at the dogs and can be seen firing two shots at one of the dogs, identified as Herkimer.

Herkimer immediately goes limp after being shot and Love runs to offer the dog aide. There is no sound from the body camera until after the shooting occurs. Grashorn then turns on his body camera and tells the woman to go back to her vehicle.

As the dog’s owner, Love, tries to approach the dog, Grashorn can be heard saying, “Ma’am get away he will bite you, he’s hurt.”

Hamm can be heard shouting from the truck and Grashorn responds, “Maybe you ought to have your dogs in the truck, is this your property?” “That’s why I’m here, because you’re trespassing.”

Love continues to try and console the dog, asking Grashorn if she can take him to the vet.

“Ma’am they’re not going to be able to help him,” said Grashorn.

Grashorn proceeds to walk over to the truck and speak with Hamm. He asks Hamm what he and Love are doing at the empty parking lot and he explains they were there to paint an ice machine for a customer to store wood in.

Hamm can be heard asking Grashorn why he shot the dog.

“I’m not in the business to get bit,” shared Grashorn.

About five minutes into the video, another officer can be seen on scene.

Later in the video at the 8:49 mark, Hamm asks Grashorn why he had to shoot the dog.

Grashorn: You need to listen to what you’re telling me. So, if a suspect comes at me with a knife, I need to try and Tase him before I shoot him?

Hamm: Did he have a knife?

Grashorn: It’s the same thing. He’s a dog pit bull coming to bite, me I don’t take the chances. I have to do what’s going to work.

At around 10 minutes into the body camera footage, several other officers can be seen on scene helping Love and the dog.

Schielke said the dog was put into intensive care of four days before it had to be euthanized due to the injuries from the shooting.

LPD’s chain of command reviewed the video five months later and found the shooting “violated no policy” and was “reasonable”, according to Schielke.

“This is yet another agonizing illustration of all that is wrong at the Loveland Police Department. Dogs are our family. Herkimer could have been any of our beloved pets. And he was shot dead in broad daylight. In the middle of suburbia. By the police. With no consequences to the officer whatsoever. And then found to be reasonable by his superiors. What in the actual hell is going on at the Loveland Police Department?” shared attorney Schielke.

We reached out to the Loveland Police Department for a statement and are waiting to hear back.