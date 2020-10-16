‘I’m just hoping he’s doing OK’: Firefighters’ families hope for relief in Cameron Peak Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Despite calmer winds, Thursday marked another difficult day for firefighters on the front lines of the Cameron Peak Fire, now the largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The uncertainly surrounding the fire conditions puts firefighters’ families in a difficult position.

“It’s been a long fight, for sure,” said Kristen Knox.

Knox’s husband, Ryan is a member of the Elbert Fire Department. She says he got the call Wednesday to head to the Cameron Peak Fire immediately.

The fire grew by nearly 20,000 acres that day and additional resources were called in to help from across the state.

“I trust his training and I trust he knows what he’s doing, so I know that he will be safe and do his best to come home,” said Knox.

The timeline for when crews will be relieved depends largely on weather patterns, which have not been in their favor. The entire state is experiencing at least some level of drought, with 17 percent in an exceptional drought as of Thursday night.

Ryan Knox’s sister is trying to provide some comfort for those on the front lines between shifts.

“I was able to make them some treats and take them some food and coffee. They’re fighting all overnight until tomorrow,” said Rachal Mirich.

The fire has burned nearly 170,000 acres in just over two months. It is now 56% contained.