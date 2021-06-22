‘I’m just gutted’; Memorial grows for fallen officer outside Arvada PD

ARVADA, Colo — Flowers, flags, trinkets, and teddy bears are piling up at the Arvada Police Department as the community grieves officer Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the force shot in the line of duty on Monday.

He was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer.

“We owe it to them. They do an outstanding job day in and day out,” said Howard Anderson, a long-time Arvada Resident.

Tragedy and disbelief from a close-knit community.

“I’m just gutted,” said Greta Simnioniw, Arvada Resident. “A symbol of safety and love, my heart goes out to the family and all those kids.”

Officer Beesley was dubbed employee of the year for the city of Arvada because he went above and beyond the call of duty.

“I have very little contact with them but never felt anything but pride about the way they do their job,” said Anderson.

A covered cop car acts as an incredible showing of support for an officer who paid the ultimate price.

Touching tribute. The staff from Oberon Middle school, where Officer Beesley was assigned, came to pay their respects to the fallen officer. ⁦@KDVR⁩ ⁦@channel2kwgn⁩ pic.twitter.com/UJSIZGaPEP — Deborah Takahara (@debtakahara) June 22, 2021

“I’ve watched these officers take care of me and our community, it’s hard when it’s our community,” said Simnioniw.