‘I’m afraid this is domestic abuse’; Suzanne Morhpew’s brother says husband not participating in search, carrying shotgun to keep people off property

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Suzanne Morphew has been missing since May. Suzanne’s brother, Andrew Moorman, organized a search for her that will last until Sept. 29.

On Friday, Moorman spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2 about how the search is going.

Moorman said that the search team found evidence near the Morphew residence on Thursday but could not be more specific about what it was. He said that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s office are processing the evidence.

“We had to process some evidence yesterday that we found up on the top of the mountain. I’d hate to speak too much about it. I can just tell you, it was close to the Morphew residence and we’re not sure of the importance of it, but we did get the CBI on it and they are processing that scene as we speak,” shared Moorman.

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked Moorman if Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband is involved in the search.

“Yesterday we ran into him as we cross that mountain top of where we found the evidence and he was out hanging trail cams and he had a shotgun on his shoulder and warned us not to go any further because we were about to enter private property. And to answer your question, no, he’s not involved in the search.” shared Moorman.

Moorman says he believes Barry Morphew is not doing enough to help.

“He’s not cooperating enough with police. He should have done a voice analysis with a detective right off the bat and some of his behavior since then have been quite strange.” shared Moorman.

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked Moorman what he thought happened to Suzanne.

“I think that she was abducted. I don’t think she ever got on her bike. I think she probably died Saturday and she was hidden somewhere Saturday night and we’re pushing forward and that’s the theories that we have right now that seem to be correct.” shared Moorman.

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked Moorman if he thinks Barry Morphew was involved in Suzanne’s disappearance.

“I’m afraid this is domestic abuse,” shared Moorman.

Moorman said he learned while searching for Suzanne that she was “working with domestic abuse meetings”.

Moorman also said he believes police are trying to “fill their envelope before they seal it.”

WATCH: Moorman's interview with Channel 2:

Moorman is not a stranger to Colorado. He’s been here before to search for his 49-year-old sister since she reportedly left her home to enjoy a bike ride. She never returned and Moorman suspects foul play.

Moorman is now working with the evidence crowdsourcing and online video producing team at Profiling Evil. Mike King and Chris McDonough, both former homicide detective, use the platform to spotlight cases from across the country.

“We’re just growing like gangbusters,” King said.

That growth is now helping Moorman drum up needed support.

“People have been absolutely amazing coming in [listing] what they can do; divers, dog handlers,” McDonough explained.

Moorman and his Indiana volunteers will travel west later this month to start their search in Salida. Coloradans are being asked to help as well.

“We’re just providing a platform where people can get to Andy and his team and hopefully Andy is getting support from the CBI and from the sheriff to manage this,” King said.

More than 200 people have signed up to search through the Profiling Evil website, according to King.

Moorman said he wishes his brother-in-law, Suzanne’s husband, would be more helpful.

Meanwhile, Profiling Evil citizen detectives have been submitting clues through what’s called the site’s “evidence room.”

The Chaffee County search is set to run from Sept. 24 through Sept. 29. Volunteers are asked to sign up through https://www.profilingevil.com/findsuzanne . Volunteers will meet at the visitors center in Salida on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case to the tipline by calling (719) 312-7530.

In the past, Morphew and family friends have promoted a $200,000 reward for information leading to Suzanne’s safe return – no questions asked.