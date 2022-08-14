police car lights at night in city with selective focus and bokeh. (Getty)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred early Sunday morning left one man needing transport to a nearby hospital with the suspect still at large.

The Aurora Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 1:52 a.m. that happened along the 12100 block of East Iliff Avenue.

When officers arrived they found the male gunshot victim and took him to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s identity as well as the full extent of his injuries have not been released as of this posting.

The suspect in this shooting has not been identified either and now investigators with the APD are asking those with information on this case to come forward.