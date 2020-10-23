Illegal marijuana grow found in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Pueblo County law enforcement officers seized 76 marijuana plants, worth an estimated $76,000, officials announced on Friday.

“This was nothing more than a black market grow house,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor. “People are moving into these homes that were already set up for marijuana grows and are growing product that is going strictly to the black market.”

Great awareness by our deputies and detectives who detected an illegal marijuana grow at a home in Pueblo West after responding to report of an altered electrical system. 76 plants worth $76,000 found in the home also the site of a 2016 bust. Read more at https://t.co/LVye19CWiS pic.twitter.com/5jQJRfLSnV — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 23, 2020

The illegal grow was located in a home in the 1100 block of Camino Santiago in Pueblo West on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. Grow lights and an irrigation system were also discovered at the home.

A tip that tenants had altered the electrical system to bypass the meter was received by the Sheriff’s office. When the deputies arrived at the home they detected a strong marijuana smell.

Detectives obtained a search warrant after failing to contact the residents.

The owner of the home was unable to give the names of tenants after detectives contacted her by phone. She does not live in Pueblo.

No arrest have been made at this time.

The same home was the site of an illegal grow that was found in 2016, according to the sheriff’s office. It is not known if the two grows are related.