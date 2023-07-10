DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado man landed his helicopter in Grand Teton National Park for a lakeside picnic, and now he’s accused of federal crimes.

Helicopter pilot Peter Smith, of Gunnison, faces two misdemeanors in the incident, according to the National Park Service.

“The unauthorized landing of helicopters is prohibited on the lands and waters within the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park in order to protect wildlife and other natural resources and to preserve the visitor experience,” the NPS said in a release.

Smith is accused of illegally landing his helicopter at Moran Bay, on the west shore of Jackson Lake, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 24. When park rangers responded, they found him with a companion having a picnic by the lake, the NPS said.

Smith is set to go before a federal judge next month in Jackson, Wyoming. He faces two federal counts: “operating or using aircraft on lands or waters other than at locations designated pursuant to special regulations” and “use of aircraft shall be in accordance with regulations of the FAA.”

Each violation could result in a fine of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail.

It’s not the first time Smith has gotten in trouble for flying at a national park. The National Park Service said he was cited in February for flying a fixed-wing aircraft below minimum safe altitude in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. He was fined $350.

Smith is the owner of West Elk Air in Gunnison, according to the NPS.