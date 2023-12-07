AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two years ago, it was a joyous moment for a young Aurora boy and his family as nurses lined the hall and cheered during a send-off celebration at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Amner Santos beat brain cancer at 9 years old, but now at age 11, he relapsed and is fighting for his life for a second time. However, he’s in great spirits and told FOX31 on Thursday, “I beat it once, I’ll beat it again.”

Amner and his family have endured so much and have so much ahead of them as they prepare to head out of state Friday for a special radiation treatment.

Amner Santos (Judith Baires)

‘I am in awe of this family’s positivity’

It’s been a long journey for Amner, who’s had to endure so much change in a short amount of time, including sleeping in hospital beds, losing his hair, leaving school and undergoing countless medical tests. But what’s remained constant is family.

Several videos provided to FOX31 show Amner’s family right by his side, every step of the way, as he kicks cancer. One video shows Amner ringing the bell of victory as tears roll down his face.

“I am in awe of this family’s positivity, faith and strength during this journey,” said Monica Franco, one of Amner’s teachers in Aurora. “They are an inspiration to any family going through a challenging situation.”

In 2021 Amner was diagnosed with brain cancer, but after a seven-month battle, he beat it. Since then, he’s gone to the hospital every three months for checkups and an MRI.

But in July, Judith Baires got the news no parent wants to hear: “Your son has cancer again.” Doctors discovered another tumor on Amner’s brain.

“For us as a family, it was really hard to see him like that,” Baires said. “I try to hold my tears because I don’t like to cry in front of him.”

Family bound for special treatment in Arizona

At 11 years old, Amner has gone through three cycles of high-dose chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants, but through everything, he’s remained strong and positive and said he won’t give up.

“It’s been a bit rough,” Amner said. “Always believe in God, and if you have faith in him, he will give you a miracle.”

A miracle awaits Amner in Phoenix. That’s where he must undergo a special radiation offered at the children’s hospital there, which means his mom, dad and two younger sisters have to pack up and spend the next six weeks in Arizona.

“How are we going to make things work, and how are we going to buy things over there?” Baires said.

Her husband had to stop working to be with his family on this trip. Baires also shared that Amner is too sick to be around other children at Ronald McDonald House.

Amner Santos and his family (Judith Baires)

How to help this family through this tough time

Even though the family is driving to Arizona on Friday morning, they still don’t know where they’ll be staying. She said they could have to pay for a hotel if insurance doesn’t find a solution, while they’re responsible for rent in Colorado, gas, food and other expenses.

Baires said that this year, even Christmas is up in the air.

“I told them don’t expect gifts right now, because we don’t have the money to purchase things right now,” Baires said.

If you’d like to help with the mounting bills and bring this family some holiday cheer, they have set up a fundraiser to help.

This family’s Christmas won’t be a traditional one, but they’re hoping for a Christmas miracle. That miracle would be their warrior, happy and healthy, ringing the bell once again.