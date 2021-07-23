‘If you love ’em, leave ’em at home!’ Two dogs rescued from hot car

DENVER (KDVR) — An animal protection officer rescued two dogs from a hot car on Thursday, the Denver Animal Shelter announced on Twitter. The owner of the dogs was ticketed.
It take just 10 minutes for the temperature in a car to go from 80 degrees to 99 degrees in a parked car, even if parked in the shade with the windows cracked.
Before breaking into a vehicle, you must follow these steps first:
- Reasonable belief the child or pet is in imminent danger of suffering serious bodily injury
- Make a reasonable effort to contact the owner and law enforcement
- Check to see if the vehicle is locked before breaking in
- Remain with the animal or child until law enforcement or first responders arrive, if the person must leave the scene before they arrive a notice must be left on the vehicle with contact information
- Ensure the vehicle is not a law enforcement vehicle
- Use no more force than reasonably necessary to enter the locked vehicle