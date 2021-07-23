‘If you love ’em, leave ’em at home!’ Two dogs rescued from hot car

DENVER (KDVR) — An animal protection officer rescued two dogs from a hot car on Thursday, the Denver Animal Shelter announced on Twitter. The owner of the dogs was ticketed.

It take just 10 minutes for the temperature in a car to go from 80 degrees to 99 degrees in a parked car, even if parked in the shade with the windows cracked.

A reminder: please don't leave your dogs in cars alone. It's in the mid-90s, but even hotter inside a vehicle, even with the windows cracked and in the shade. Our DAP officer had to rescue these two dogs today and ticket their owner. If you love 'em, leave 'em at home! @DDPHE pic.twitter.com/bmZ116vA3L — Denver Animal Shelter (@DASanimals) July 22, 2021

Before breaking into a vehicle, you must follow these steps first:

Reasonable belief the child or pet is in imminent danger of suffering serious bodily injury

Make a reasonable effort to contact the owner and law enforcement

Check to see if the vehicle is locked before breaking in

Remain with the animal or child until law enforcement or first responders arrive, if the person must leave the scene before they arrive a notice must be left on the vehicle with contact information

Ensure the vehicle is not a law enforcement vehicle

Use no more force than reasonably necessary to enter the locked vehicle