DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is home to countless places to explore and marvel at, and it could take a lifetime to fully explore even a portion of it.

But, if you had one week to explore the best of what Colorado has to offer, where would you go?

FOX31 asked viewers this question, and they didn’t disappoint with the answers.

“A week is not enough,” one viewer said, which was a sentiment shared by a few others.

Most of the places chosen by viewers were parks or places known for their stunning nature views. However, there is at least one beloved Denver metro icon on the list that isn’t.

Sand Dunes

The Great Sand Dunes is a national park located in the southern part of the state, southwest of Pueblo.

It is open 24/7, 365 days a year, according to the National Park Service.

It includes the tallest dunes in North America but is also home to grasslands, wetlands, forests and tundra.

Red Rocks

Red Rocks, near Morrison, is not only the location of the extremely popular music venue Red Rocks Amphitheatre, but also a beloved park.

Even though it is well outside of the city, the park is owned by the City and County of Denver. It is comprised of 738 acres of diverse natural land.

Red Rocks at sunrise, near Denver Colorado

The amphitheater has played host to several music legends including the Beatles, Johnny Cash, U2 and Jimi Hendrix.

Garden of the Gods

Several viewers said they wouldn’t miss out on going to Garden of the Gods. In 1909, the park’s land was given to the City of Colorado Springs by the children of businessman Charles Perkins.

The park is free to the public and is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the summer and from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the winter.

Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park

Estes Park is a town of just under 6,000 people that serves as the eastern base for Rocky Mountain National Park.

So, it’s no surprise that several viewers decided to pair the two together.

“Estes is our favorite little spot. My youngest and I go there every year,” one viewer commented.

A colorful sky of clouds adds drama above the peaks of the Continental Divide bathed in alpenglow and the fall colors of downtown Estes Park, Colorado. (Dawn Wilson Photography)

And finally…

Casa Bonita

It isn’t one of Colorado’s natural beauties, but several viewers commented that they’d be headed straight for the Denver metro icon if given only one week in the Centennial State.

It isn’t a surprise that people would want to experience the sopaipillas and cliff divers if they had to choose where to spend their time.

The restaurant has been in the process of reopening since late May after being bought by South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in 2021.