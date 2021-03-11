‘If the weather is too bad for you and your family, it’s also not safe for your pets’; Protect your furry friends during the snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — As we prepare for severe winter weather this weekend, the Denver Animal Protection Department wants to remind owners to include their furry families in their preparation plans.

With one to two feet of snow expected in Denver, it’s important to make sure you have the right tools to keep your pets safe. Failure to do so can result in a Cruelty to Animals or Animal Neglect charge, up to a $999 fine and/or a year in jail.

Denver Animal Protection tells pet owners to never leave animals outside. If your pet must be outside for an extended period, Denver city ordinance requires owners to provide adequate outdoor shelter such as a doghouse or porch that will allow your animal to escape the weather. The more insulated the better.

Additional tips include:

Do not let your pet roam unaccompanied after heavy snow where they can become confused, disoriented, overwhelmed, and lost.

Make sure your pet is wearing tags and collars with up-to-date contact information.

Stock up on all pet food and medicines in advance of the storm in the event of potential isolation caused by treacherous travel conditions.

When pets come in from the outdoors, remove snow, ice, salt and other ice-treatment chemicals from their coats and paws with a moist washcloth. This will keep them dry, but also prevent them from licking the chemicals and getting sick.

Don’t leave dangerous and potentially lethal chemicals like snow and ice remover or anti-freeze within your pet’s reach.

Check under the hood of outdoor vehicles before starting them up. Stray cats often look for refuge in warm engines.

Even pets that we don’t think of traditionally as being at risk in the event of severe winter weather need to be taken into consideration. If there’s a power outage, Denver Animal Protection says it’s especially critical to be prepared if you have pets that are amphibious or have scales and require a warmer environment. A backup generator could save their lives.

Knowing the signs of a pet in distress is also important. Make sure to watch for freezing water bowls that can lead to dehydration. Barking dogs can seem worrisome as well, but may not be cause for concern.

“I’d say it’s rare that a dog is barking because it’s in distress. You’re going to hear a dog squealing. Maybe whining. It could be shivering, that’s going to be a sign of distress,” Daniel Ettinger, an officer with Denver Animal Control said.

If you are worried, however, it’s always good to call Animal Control.

For additional information and safety tips visit denveranimalshelter.org.