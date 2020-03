DENVER– Denver Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca is getting major blowback over a controversial tweet sent on Friday.

Cdebaca quoted a tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

Cdebaca responded and quoted the tweet by saying, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”.

The tweet has received thousands of replies.

We reached out to the councilwoman for a response and have not heard back yet.