DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has released the names of two people killed near the South Platte River Trail.

Lluvia Robles-Banuelos, 31, was found shot to death on Sept. 6, near Interstate 70 and Washington Street. Three days later, 43-year-old Jeremy Hutcheson was found shot to death near South Platte River Drive and Florida Avenue.

Authorities say both victims had multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Denver Police said on Monday that they believe the shooting deaths are related. A police spokesperson said patrols have been beefed up along the trail.