GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Glendale are looking for help identifying two people who managed to use someone’s credit card while it was still in the person’s possession.

The charge happened at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 24 at a Glendale store.

“The victim received a notification that a fraudulent charge had been made to her checking account at a store in Glendale,” the Glendale Police Department said. “The victim had her debit card in possession and did not know how the charge was made.”

Suspects in identity theft in Glendale on 8/24/22 (Photo credit: Glendale Police Department)

One suspect captured on surveillance was a white or Hispanic male with a dark beard, blue t-shirt, black pants and a black hat. The other is described as a white or Hispanic female at the time wearing her dark hair up in a bun, and a white tank top and denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale Police Department at 303-639-4328.