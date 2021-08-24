Identity of teen passenger killed in single-vehicle crash released

A 16-year-old died in this single vehicle crash on E. Hampden Ave. between S. Tower Rd. & S Biscay St Credit: SkyFOX

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Coroner has released the identity of the teenager killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, near the intersection of E. Hampden Ave. and S. Tower Rd.

16-year-old Victor Diaz-Duran Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle — an Infiniti — lost control and struck a tree. The Infiniti became airborne, hitting a light pole and a retaining wall. Diaz-Duran was ejected from the vehicle.

Aurora police believe high speeds contributed to the fatal crash. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, with no charges filed at this time.

The driver was found with serious injuries and transported to the area hospital.

Aurora police are asking anyone with information on this accident to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit at ContactAPD@auroragov.org, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-7867. Tippers can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.