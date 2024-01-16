DENVER (KDVR) — The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of two adults who were among three people found dead in Douglas County last week.

Last Thursday, three bodies were found at two different locations after deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call.

The sheriff’s office said people who were at the Reuter-Hess Incline on Ancestry Drive discovered a body there and contacted police. Deputies found the bodies of a man and a juvenile there. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Timms and the coroner’s officer said it will not release information about the juvenile.

Information discovered at that site led the investigation to a residence on Blackwolf Drive a few miles away, where the sheriff’s office asked police in Parker to conduct a welfare check.

There, police entered a residence and found a woman dead inside. Officers noticed a smell of natural gas and backed out of the home. The woman was identified as 43-year-old Angel Meyers.

The coroner’s office did not release the cause or manner of death as of Tuesday.