DENVER (KDVR) — One year after human remains were discovered near Interstate 70 and Pecos Street, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment announced the body was identified.

The department tweeted that their team had help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to bring answers to the family of Arnis Ironnecklace. He was experiencing homelessness, according to a spokeswoman for the department. A suitcase was found near his body at the scene.

Denver’s Office of the Medical Examiner originally tried to identify the body by taking digital pictures and using a case to get a better image of the fingerprint, but that technique didn’t work in finding an identification.

The city got in touch with contacts at the FBI, which was able to boil the remains finger to reveal ridges of a fingerprint, and were able to match with arrest records. Ironnecklace was identified on June 6, and his family was notified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has a list of unidentified bodies found in the city dating all the way back to 1970. The office has averaged about one unidentified person per year since 1980.