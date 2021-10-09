Idaho Springs rally draws attention to police brutality

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday afternoon, dozens of people in Clear Creek County voiced their concern over police brutality.

All this comes after recent incidents involving the Idaho Springs Police Department, which the Problem Solvers have been telling you about for months now.

Two separate incidents with a Taser, both captured on body camera and both involving the same two officers.

“I saw my childhood hometown in the national news for all the very wrong reasons,” Autumn Brooks said. She’s one of the organizers of the rally at Citizens Park.

She referred to the tasing of Brady Mistic, a deaf man, back in 2019 and the use of a Taser on 75-year-old Michael Clark earlier this summer.

“What Brady would like to say is he thanks everyone for being here,” Cynthia Flageolle, speaking for Brady said. Flageolle is also the daughter of Michael Clark.

“The negligence of Clear Creek and the ISPD, is astonishing,” she said. “It’s overwhelming to see so many people that are seeing what we have seen,” she said fighting back tears.

Flageolle said her dad is improving.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Mistic get back on his feet after his incarceration.