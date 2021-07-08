Idaho Springs police officer facing assault charges

IDHAO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An officer with the Idaho Springs Police Department is facing charges of assaulting an at-risk person.

Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck says officer Nicholas Hanning is currently on paid administrative leave.

“The City of Idaho Springs is currently in the process of evaluating Nicholas Hanning’s employment with ISPD,” Chief Nathan Buseck said. “At this time, the City will not release further information until the personnel process for Hanning is concluded. The City projects this process will conclude in approximately one week.”

Idaho Springs Police officer charged with assaulting at-risk person. Nicholas Hanning's conduct captured on body cam. Could be the first case in Colorado subjected to @GovofCO newly signed measure to release body cam in 45-days of a pending case. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/8IXhVZE9bF — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) July 8, 2021

This comes after the department was investigating a use-of-force incident involving it’s officers after a man was taken to the hospital on May 30.

The incident occurred about 10:43 p.m. in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. Police responded to a report of a woman who was allegedly assaulted by a man who lived nearby.

Officers Nicholas Hanning and Ellie Summers went to the suspect’s apartment. The suspect answered the door holding a club‐like object that appeared to have teeth along the edges, according to a press release from police.

A physical dispute happened between the officers and the male suspect. The suspect was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital for treatment.

“The Idaho Springs Police Department is a proud organization that holds itself accountable and holds all

employees accountable for their actions,” Chief Buseck said. “Our agency took decisive action to address this incident which included a thorough internal investigation along with immediately requesting an outside agency perform a criminal investigation.”

Chief Buseck requested an independent criminal investigation of Officer Hanning after an internal review of the incident.

The investigation into Officer Summers is complete and she received internal disciplinary action. Summers remains employed with ISPD, according to Chief Buseck.

The bodycam footage of the incident was given to the District Attorney’s Office for the 5th Judicial District, according to the press release.

Neither officer has prior sustained complaints related to the use-of-force while employed with ISPD, the department said.

The ISPD is cooperating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office during the independent criminal investigation. The ISPD internal investigation is completed, according to Chief Buseck.

“We would like to extend our thoughts to the person directly involved in this incident, along with the family members that were impacted,” said Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details become available.