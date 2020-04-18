Idaho Springs mayor arrested for alleged domestic violence, harassment

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Idaho Springs Mayor Michael Hillman was arrested Friday afternoon for alleged criminal mischief, harassment and domestic violence.

Hillman was arrested near his home. Authorities have not yet provided details on the incident.

Hillman is expected to appear before a Clear Creek County judge Saturday.

The arrest comes 10 days after Hillman survived a recall election.

According to the Clear Creek Courant, Hillman faced the recall because of concerns about how he handled a 2019 blight study, a paid parking plan and several development projects.

Fifty-nine percent of votes were against recalling Hillman.

Hillman has been mayor of Idaho Springs since 2013. His term ends in November 2021.