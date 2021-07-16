Idaho Springs cop fired after accused assault on 75-year-old

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An Idaho Springs police officer charged with assaulting a 75-year-old man has been fired.

Nicholas Hanning is accused of felony assault on an at-risk adult, Michael Clark. Clark has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries since the May 30 encounter with Hanning, who “initiated” the physical altercation and used a stun gun against Clark while he was compliant and unarmed, according to the police department.

“The actions of former Officer Hanning are not reflective of the culture of our organization,” Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck said in a release announcing Hanning’s termination. “ISPD is an agency that takes great pride in how we interact with our citizens, and this incident was not acceptable.“

Body-camera video from the incident is set to be released no later than July 29.

FOX31/Channel 2 reached out to Hanning’s attorney for comment and on whether he plans to appeal the decision. We’ll post that response here once we hear back.