Icy road, speed may be factors in deadly crash on Highway 287

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Icy road conditions and speed are being investigated as possible factors in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Highway 287 that killed a 34-year-old Berthoud resident.

Around 3:30 p.m., Longmont Public Safety responded to a fatal car crash on Highway 287, south of Park Ridge Avenue, which is approximately one block north of Highway 66.

A Cadillac sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 287. The vehicle lost control and started a side spin traveling into the northbound lanes of Highway 287. The Cadillac was struck broadside, in the driver’s side of the car, by a Honda Pilot traveling in the northbound lanes of Highway 287. The driver of the Cadillac has died as a result of the crash.

Five occupants of the Honda Pilot were transported to an area hospital with a variety of injuries. All occupants of the Honda Pilot, who are residents of Fort Collins, are expected to survive.

Highway 287 at Park Ridge Avenue was closed as officials investigated the crash. No alcohol or drugs are suspected in any of the drivers. The name of the deceased driver will not be released until the Boulder County Coroner’s Office can complete their investigation and notify family members.