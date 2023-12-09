DENVER (KDVR) — Slick road conditions caused traffic issues, especially for people trying to get into the mountains Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A crash on westbound Interstate 70 west of Idaho Springs closed the right shoulder, causing major traffic issues.

The right shoulder was still closed as of 10 a.m., according to CDOT.

The westbound lane of U.S. Highway 6 west of Golden was also closed for a semi-truck crash.

The lane was still closed as of 10 a.m.