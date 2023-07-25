ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A long-standing Arvada business was the victim of brazen bandits, and the entire theft was caught on camera.

Arvada Rent-Alls has been a part of the Ralston Road landscape since 1963.

The president and chief executive officer said the family-run business was hit Monday morning, at about 4:20. The total estimated loss was about $15,000.

“Anytime someone thinks they’re entitled or owed, or anything like that,” owner Andrew Heesacker said. “To take advantage of a small business, um, really brings a lot of frustration, and, a little bit of hostility, as well.”

Arvada Police are investigating the burglary and ask anyone who may recognize the suspects to call 720-898-6900.