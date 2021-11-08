Ice-skating returns to Skyline Park in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A sign that the holiday season is near: The Downtown Denver Rink presented by Southwest Airlines will open on Nov. 24. at Skyline Park on Denver’s 16th Street Mall.

“Each year, thousands of residents, visitors and employees look forward to experiencing the

Downtown Denver Rink,” said Sharon Alton, Sr. Vice President of Downtown Experience for the

Downtown Denver Partnership. “The Rink is a long-time favorite tradition for many and we’re

proud to be bringing it back to further enhance the magic of downtown during the winter

season.”

Free skating will be open from Nov. 24 through Feb. 20.

Here’s the schedule:

Nov. 24 – Dec. 24 Mon. through Thurs. – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri. and Sat. – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Jan 9 Mon. through Sat. – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 10 – Feb. 20 Mon. through Thurs. – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fri. and Sat. – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Holiday Hours:

Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Sunday: 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ice-rink is located at 16th and Arapahoe Streets.

Access to the rink is free. Ice-skates rentals will be available:

$7 for kids 12

$9 for those 13 and over

Free rentals are available:

For all Colorado 4th graders, let the cashier know that you are in 4th grade

Anyone with a My Denver Card, show your card to the cashier

“One of the best ways to build a resilient economy is to create a place that attracts people and

companies – and keeps them here – and vibrant parks and public spaces, complete with

activations like the Rink, are a core component of that strategy,” said Alton.