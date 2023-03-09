DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in 10 years, the Susan G. Komen 3-Day is back. The event is a great way to make a big impact in the fight against breast cancer.

Ice sculptors with chainsaws, chisels and grinders in hand skillfully created a symbol out of giant blocks of ice in front of the FOX31 and Channel 2 studios Thursday morning. It is very much a welcomed sight.

“We are creating a memorable moment for the Denver 3-Day because it is coming back to town,” Jill Fricker, the Komen executive director of Colorado, Nevada and Arizona, said.

Fricker is referring to the Susan G. Komen Denver 3-Day walk to fight breast cancer. An opportunity for you to make a big impact in the fight against breast cancer. A three-day, 60-mile walk. You can choose from a 20-, 40- or 60-mile option.

Fricker’s passion for Komen extends beyond her professional role as executive director.

“I lost my mom to breast cancer in 2006 and watching your loved ones go through metastatic disease like she did was so challenging,” Fricker said.

Participants will raise a minimum of $2,300 each, and walk 20 miles a day for three days. The money raised will help support breast cancer research, community health and patient care.

“All the money goes back to the same mission of trying to promote patient advocacy and being able to support this cause and end breast cancer,” Nicole Becker with NKB public relations said.

In other words, putting breast cancer on ice.