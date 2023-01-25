COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Wednesday highlighting safety information for people wanting to have some fun on Colorado’s frozen lakes.

The video features Elbert the bighorn sheep, also known as CPW’s mascot, as he skates on the lake and shows viewers his routine for safety while having fun.

CPW and Elbert advise people to check local conditions and bring a buddy. CPW asks the public to not throw rocks on the ice to test ice thickness, to carry a safety kit with ice picks, a whistle, and rope and of course, to just have fun.

CPW provided more information on its website for ice safety and has information about what to do if you fall through the ice.

CPW advice if you fall through the ice:

Try to stay calm. This will help conserve as much energy as possible.

Act slowly and deliberately to conserve heat

Do not try to swim. Swimming causes your body to lose heat much faster and will use up more energy than if you stay as still as possible

Try to get your arms onto the ice. Kick your feet as hard as you can to help lift you onto the ice, use your ice picks to grab onto the ice, and then roll to safety

If you cannot get out by yourself, keep your upper body above water to conserve heat