Ice Lakes area will remain closed until at least September

BAYFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — If you were planning to head to Ice Lakes this summer and do some hiking, you will have to wait.

The San Juan National Forest’s Columbine Ranger District announced this week that it extended the closure order of the Ice Lakes area until September 15.

The closure includes:

South Mineral Campground

Lower Ice Lakes Trail

Lower Clear Lake Road (NFSR 815)

South Mineral Road (NFSR 585) from a new gate past Goldenhorn camping area to where it crosses Clear Creek past South Mineral Campground

The closure applies to all public entry, including:

Hikers

Mountain bikers

Snowshoers

Skiers

All motorized use

The ranger district said numerous fire-weakened trees are falling on the lower sections of Ice Lakes Trail and the Clear Lake Road. Trees, rocks, and boulders continue to fall across the Clear Lake road. Exposed soils devoid of vegetation are saturated by rain and snow and are loose, unstable, and prone to erosion events.

Typical high-elevation afternoon thunderstorms and monsoon rains pose further hazard in producing debris flows, according to the USFS.

If you try to enter the closed areas, you could be fined up to $5,000 and charged with a misdemeanor.