BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Victor Barrandey-Garcia was arrested by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

His daughter told the Problem Solvers he’s more than just a person taken into custody — he’s a hardworking father raising four children and running his own business.

“I’m not sure what happened, I just know that he got picked up outside of the auto shop,” Deyanire Barrandey said.

ICE detainee runs successful Denver-area business

Victor Barrandey-Garcia with three of his four children (Credit: Barrandey family)

Barrandey said she took the day off work after news that her father was detained by ICE agents, and the Problem Solvers were there during the arrest.

“He was just asking how we were and we were asking how he was, all that good stuff,” Barrandey said. That was the phone call they had the day after he was arrested.

“I’m the eldest, and then from his kids with my step-mom, I have three more,” Barrandey said.

One of her siblings is disabled and she said while her father is not a perfect man, he’s a hardworking father trying to support his family.

Barrandey-Garcia even has a concrete company, and business was good.

“It got to the point where he’s just like, I’m going to start hiring little by little,” Barrandey said.

Herself a college graduate, Barrandey would help with her father’s business.

“I would be contacting like the customers that wanted certain work done,” Barrandey said.

Family gets attorney to help with US legal status

This isn’t the first time her father has been arrested. He has previous charges for traffic violations, and in fact, she said he was deported back to Mexico when she was younger.

“He wasn’t there for my high school graduation, so that took a toll on me,” Barrandey said.

Her family is resilient, she said, and determined to get her father’s record clean and pursue a legal status for him in the United States.

“We don’t want him to worry about it, we just keep telling him don’t worry, we got this, there’s no need to worry,” Barrandey said.

Barrandey and her siblings were born in the U.S. and are legal citizens. The family has reached out to an immigration attorney to represent Barrandey-Garcia.