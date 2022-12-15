DENVER (KDVR) – For those able to snag presale tickets to the upcoming late-April performance from one of the founding members of the West Coast hip-hop staple, N.W.A., “[Thursday] was a good day.”

O’Shea Jackson, known the world over as Ice Cube, recently announced his plans to grace the Mission Ballroom stage on April 21, 2023, just one day after a locally-significant holiday, and he’ll be joined by Long Beach native, Westside Boogie.

(Credit: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

April 21: Ice Cube at Mission Ballroom ticketing info

It was just back on Dec. 9 that Mount Westmore, a West Coast rap collaborative comprised of hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort and Ice Cube, released its first album entitled “SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT.”

Members of Mount Westmore: Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort

(Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Now, it may be a bit of wishful thinking, but could the other members of Mount Westmore appear as special guests on Ice Cube’s stop in Denver? Anything is possible but we’ll just have to wait to find out.

Even if he’s solo, one of the greatest lyricists in hip-hop history is reason enough to get to the Mission Ballroom to see him light up the stage next year.