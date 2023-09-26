DENVER (KDVR) — After two long years without the frozen attraction, Ice Castles will return to Colorado this winter with construction beginning as soon as late October.

The Ice Castles closed for the 2021-2022 season due to renovations at Town Park in Dillon. Without being able to move locations, the castles have been out of commission.

Ice Castles. (Photo credit: AJ Mellor)

The Ice Castles span across the U.S. as a chilly winter playground for all ages. They include ice slides, caverns, archways, fountains and crawl tunnels. They look like they’re from the movie “Frozen.”

This year, they are finally reopening in Cripple Creek.

Starting in late October to early November, 20 professional ice artisans will spend eight weeks building the icy wonderland for a late December or early January opening date, depending on the weather.

Tickets can be purchased online starting on Nov. 28. The tickets are called “Peak Season Tickets” which are similar to presale tickets. The website is selling tickets before the sculptures open because the tickets often sell out fast between demand and travel plans.

The castles aren’t open for long. They will remain open until early March, which only leaves about two months worth of magical fun.

Keep an eye out for tickets in November, especially with the castles having been closed for two years, the tickets will go fast.