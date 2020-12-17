Ice Castles in Dillon will open Saturday with limited capacity

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Ice Castles in Dillon will open on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. with limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks will be required for all guests and staff and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Tickets will go on sale on the company’s website Friday morning.

The Ice Castles are an acre-long and feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

This is the fourth season for Ice Castles in Dillon Town Park. The Colorado location is one of four Ice Castle locations in North America, and the first to open for the season.