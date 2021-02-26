Ice Castles in Dillon increases to 50% capacity for final week

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) – The Ice Castles in Dillon will be open at half capacity until closing on March 6, the venue operators announced on Friday.

Summit Count has moved to yellow on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial, which allows for more visitors to the attraction.

“This season, we have been able to provide a safe and fun outdoor experience for Coloradans,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. “We are pleased to be able to open up additional capacity to allow more individuals and families the chance to make magical winter memories during our final week of operation.”