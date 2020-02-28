Ice Castles in Dillon closing for the season

DILLON (KDVR) — Time is running out to visit the Ice Castle in Dillon. The popular giant castle made of ice is closing for the season next Saturday.

The Ice Castles opened for the season on December 28, 2019. Over the past nine weeks, tens of thousands of people have toured the icy attraction, according to a media release.

Tickets for the final days of the Ice Castle are still available.

Tickets are $16.99 for 12 and up on Monday-Thursday and $20.99 Friday-Sunday. Children 4-11 are $11.99 Monday-Thursday and $15.99 Friday-Sunday.

Saturday, March 7 is the final day to visit the Ice Castles.

The castle in Dillon was one of six in North America. The others include Utah, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Aleberta, Canada.