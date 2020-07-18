ICE blames Denver sheriff for release of Guatemalan man suspected of Aurora trail assault

AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — A Guatemalan man reportedly in the country illegally is back in custody, suspected of attacking a former Aurora councilwoman on Saturday.

Julio Gonzalez, 23, was released from the Denver Justice Center Friday night, less than 12 hours before Aurora police say that attack occurred.

On Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) bashed Denver jailers in a press release, saying Gonzalez should have never been set free.

“This was a completely preventable crime,” wrote John Fabbricatore, field office director, “Gonzalez-Palacios could have been safely transferred to ICE custody and he may have been removed from the country.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff department says they do not honor detainer requests from ICE, but that they will alert ICE prior to a release if requested.

That spokesperson says ICE was notified at 4:03 p.m., and Gonzalez was released at 7:31 p.m..

“It is the responsibility of ICE to arrive at DSD prior to release and take the individual into custody,” said the office in a release.

Below is the full release from the Denver Sheriff Department:

The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) does not honor detainer requests from ICE, which are not criminal warrants issued by a judge. Pursuant to the Public Safety Enforcement Priorities Act, when the Denver Sheriff Department receives a request for notification from ICE the inmate is advised of their rights upon receipt and prior to release. DSD faxes Ice notification of release when the individual enters into the release process. It is the responsibility of ICE to arrive at DSD prior to release and take the individual into custody.

The Denver Sheriff Department received an ICE detainer and request for notification for Julio Gonzalez (DOB:03/18/97). The ICE detainer did not include a criminal warrant from a judge. We faxed the request for notification to ICE July 10, 2020 at 4:03 p.m. and Julio Gonzalez was released at 7:31 p.m.