IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A new express toll lane will be open for commuters heading to the mountains on Interstate 70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will relieve congestion on weekends and holidays.

The toll lane along I-70 westbound will run 12 miles from Idaho Springs to Empire and will cost $8 or $9, depending on the day you use it.

“They have an option of using a lane that will have guaranteed travel times during the high peak travel periods,” said Tamara Rollison, with CDOT. “Whether that be to one of the many ski resort areas or hiking, or where you live or reside or where you need to do business.”

Traffic on what used to be a shoulder could flow smoother on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

As with any express lane, CODT reminds people to follow the rules.

“Once you’re in the express lanes, it’s very important that you stay within them, you commit to that and not cross the solid lines,” Rollison said.

The westbound express lane is meant to be open exclusively on Fridays, weekends and holidays, but according to CDOT, it will be open for tolling on Thursday beginning at 7 a.m.