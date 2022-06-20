GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado father killed in front of his family as he drove on Interstate 70 over Father’s Day weekend has been identified as a local assistant fire chief.

John Jaros, 37, was shot and killed Saturday in Aurora. His wife and three children were in the car at the time investigators believe street racers fired those shots.

The man was from Glen Haven, a small town near Estes Park. With a population of just more than 100 people, to call a town the size of Glen Haven “tight-knit” is an understatement. This loss rocked the entire town and the volunteer firefighter family as well.

“Yeah I knew John,” said Linda Lambert, a fellow volunteer firefighter. “He goes by ‘Cowboy.'”

Jaros was known for his dedication to the community. Along with his commitment to the fire department, he was also known for years of service contributing to the Rooftop Rodeo, to Estes Park and to the Glen Haven community as a whole, Lambert said.

“It’s tragic. It’s senseless,” Lambert said.

Jaros family known for giving nature

Lambert shared one fond memory of Jaros’ oldest son.

“His son stacks and firewood for us. When I paid him, he sat down and he pulled the money out and he set some to the left and some to the right, and put the rest of the wallet. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He goes, ‘This is 10% to give away to help people, 10% for my savings, and the rest is for me.’ I mean, that’s the kind of family they are. They’re very community service-oriented,” Lambert said.

Jaros was a self-employed provider for his family. Now, the fire department is gathering donations for his wife and children.

“They could really use the help right now,” Lambert said.

Everyone in town said Jaros was a great guy and even tirelessly fought the flames in Larimer County during the Cameron Peak Fire.

A fund has been set up to help his family at the Bank of Estes Park. Donations for the family can be made by mail or in-person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account through The Bank of Estes Park:

By mail : The Bank of Estes Park c/o The Jaros Family Fund Account P.O. Box 2390 Estes Park, CO. 80517

: Branch locations : Main Branch: 255 Park Ln, Estes Park, CO 80517 St. Vrain Branch: 501 St. Vrain Ln, #100, Estes Park, CO 80517 Niwot Branch: 7989 Niwot Rd, Longmont, CO 80503

