CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Emergency roadwork is scheduled for Interstate 70 to repair a large pothole on the eastbound bridge over Loveland Pass.

Work is set to begin on Monday, April 10, just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

“This bridge rehab is necessary after a large pothole formed on the highway in mid-March in which temporary repairs were made, but now a more durable fix will take place,” the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a release.

Map showing eastbound Interstate 70 single lane closures over US 6/Loveland Pass for bridge rehab project (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

FOX31 has covered problematic potholes on this stretch of I-70 before. A couple driving toward Denver in March say a pothole in the road caused their camper trailer to spin out and topple over.

CDOT shut down I-70 for pothole repair just a few days later, on March 4. FOX31 later learned potholes in the area had been a problem for weeks, with multiple people filing complaints.

Repair work is scheduled for Mile Point 216 on the eastbound bridge over U.S. 6/Loveland Pass. It’s expected to last about a month and a half and finish by the end of May.

Drivers should prepare for lane closures, reduced speeds and uneven pavement. CDOT plans to work Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Some daytime work is possible.