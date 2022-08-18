DENVER (KDVR) — A stretch of westbound Interstate 70 will close at the end of August so crews can finish the last of the major construction for the Central 70 project.

The closure will impact westbound I-70 between Interstate 270 and Brighton Boulevard on the weekend of Aug. 26. After the weekend closure, drivers will travel on a new stretch of interstate.

“We want to thank the traveling public for their patience as this monumental project nears completion,” said Bob Hays, the Central 70 project director with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said the closure is the final traffic shift for the Central 70 project, which is reconstructing a 10-mile stretch of I-70 between Interstate 25 and Chambers Road. The department said the project will be near completion by the end of the year.

“Motorists should still anticipate crews being on the interstate as they finish punch list items,” CDOT said in a news release. “The public is strongly urged to drop the distractions and maintain the 55 mph speed limit throughout the project corridor.”

Unfinished work includes the construction of 46th South Avenue between York Street and Brighton Boulevard, finishing a public park over the interstate and other finishing touches, CDOT said.

I-70 closure detour between I-270, Brighton Blvd.

Location: Westbound I-70 between I-270 and Brighton Boulevard. The on-ramps to westbound I-70 between Quebec Street and Brighton Boulevard will also be closed during the weekend.

: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 Reopening : 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29

: 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 Detour: Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 will head north on I-270, take eastbound I-76, continue south on I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70.