Polis to give update on I-70 reopening timeline

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will provide a timeline Wednesday on when Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon could reopen to traffic.

Polis will tour the canyon Wednesday morning to survey the damage and the progress made to clean up and reopen the route after mudslides devastated the area and caused significant damage to I-70.

Polis is also expected to join FOX31 Morning News and Channel 2 Daybreak with an update during the 7 a.m. hour.

Polis and other officials tour the damage around 9 a.m. and provide a timeline for reopening.

The tour comes a day after Colorado received 10% of its $116 million federal funding request to repair damage and build a new alternate route.

Who will be on the tour

Gov. Jared Polis

Shoshana Lew, director of the Colorado Department of Transportation

other state officials

incident command and engineering teams leading the response on the ground

How to watch

