EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews were continuing to clean carrots from Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon after a tractor-trailer hauling the vegetables caught fire.

Colorado State Patrol reported eastbound I-70 was closed near Floyd Hill around 8:45 a.m.

One lane had reopened at about 9 a.m., but the crash still caused traffic delays.

Fire crews had to completely empty the trailer to ensure the fire did not reignite, CSP said. A backhoe had arrived on the scene by around 12:30 p.m. to remove the carrots.

Both lanes of I-70 had reopened by around 2 p.m. Crews continued work to remove the trailer and carrots from the interstate, according to Evergreen Fire-Rescue.

Fire officials said no one was hurt.

I-70 traffic impacted after snowstorm

The fire was yet another snarl on the interstate for weekend travelers after snow pummeled the high country and foothills.

I-70 was closed Friday evening until early Saturday morning at Vail Pass and Copper Mountain because of several crashes and slide-offs, along with a semi-truck crash that caused a hazmat spill.