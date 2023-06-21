DENVER (KDVR) — The mother of two brothers killed in an alleged road rage shooting on Interstate 25 said she hopes for maximum punishment for the suspect.

Brothers Damon and Blake Lucas, ages 22 and 21, were shot and killed during the incident last week. Prosecutors announced Wednesday that Stephen Long, 25, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings.

“He broke a family. He broke us all,” said Amber Rivera, mother of the victims.

“I wish he would have made the right choice that day,” Rivera said of the shooting suspect, “and I hope he gets the maximum sentence allowed for the crimes he committed.”

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner determined the brothers’ deaths to be homicides. Their mother described what happened that day.

“Blake got out of the car first, then Damon jumped on Stephen’s car,” Rivera said. “Stephen would not have been caught if Damon didn’t jump on his car. Damon made sure Stephen went to prison.”

The Denver District Attorney’s Office said a Denver Police detective in an unmarked police vehicle heard gunshots and called for assistance. That detective then followed a suspect vehicle until the car was stopped at 13th Avenue and Meade Street. Long was the person driving that car.

“There is not a court date we won’t be at,” Rivera said.

Blake Lucas (left) and Damon Lucas (right) have been identified by family as victims in deadly road rage shooting (Photo credit: Lucas family)

Memorial plans underway for brothers killed on I-25

After learning about the charges, Rivera said their family is just taking each day breath by breath while they plan a gathering in honor of the brothers.

“I finally went to the funeral home to see them,” Rivera said. “It was them, but it wasn’t — my boys were so full of life. They wouldn’t sit still for a minute.”

Loved ones also went to the northbound stretch of Interstate 25 where the shooting happened, near the 8th Avenue exit, to put out large stuffed pink and red bears in their honor.

“Damon’s favorite color was pink and Blake’s favorite color is red, so we alternate daily on what we are wearing for whatever boy we feel most connected to that day,” Rivera said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

“So much could have been different and no one would have died that day,” Rivera said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 looked into Long’s criminal history and did not find any significant priors. He is currently jailed without bond and declined an interview request.

The family said the gathering for the Lucas brothers will be this weekend. They are asking friends and family who attend to wear red or pink or any shirt that has a memory connected to the brothers.